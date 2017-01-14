FALL: Everyone was so kind

May I thank so very much the lovely, caring father and son who picked me up after a nasty fall on Boxing Day in Park Lane, Shiremoor.

They also took me to North Tyneside Hospital.

They mentioned they lived in Wellfield and we lost their telephone number.

Also, thank you to the lady who tried to contact my son. Thank you all.

Last, but by no means least, a huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses and x-ray people, scans, etc, at North Tyneside Hospital.

Everyone was so kind, and the care and attention I received was second to none.

May I also thank the two young ladies in the ‘plaster’ room at the Northumbria Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington for their care and attention.

Mrs McCabe

Shiremoor