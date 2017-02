Work is currently taking place on Whitley Bay north promenade, adjacent to the drinking fountain.

However, I read that the council is seeking planning permission to repaint the fountain and carry out work on the walls, piers and paving, (News Guardian, February 2).

With luck there will be no objections, but as a bemused onlooker I would be interested to know why all the relevant planning permissions for the promenade were not obtained before the contractors started work.

B Tunnard

Whitley Bay