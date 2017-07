I would like to give a big thank-you to the staff at Morrison’s Whitley Bay for helping my mother on Saturday, June 24, after she took unwell and had a fall.

The staff were so lovely and kind. A big thank-you also goes to the kind offer of a lift home from a fellow customer.

It has really reminded me that there are so many good people in this world who are willing to help others in their hour of need.

Jennifer Mullan

Whitley Bay