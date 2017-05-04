HOTEL: Most boring building

What on earth were North Tyneside planning authorities thinking when they approved the Premier Inn hotel on Whitley Bay’s seafront?

It is the most boring building in Whitley Bay – a plain brick wall, with plain square windows, not one bit of character or architectural design anywhere.

North Tyneside Council is trying to redevelop Whitley Bay seafront with fancy designed block paved seating areas that cost a fortune, demolishing characterful buildings.

Then this eyesore is dropped right in front of Whitley Bay’s iconic building.

S Keddy

Whitley Bay