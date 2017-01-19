LIGHTS: Timings cause jams

Having woken up to a dusting of snow on Friday, January 13, I decided to leave early.

I left Whitley Bay at 7am and everything was going well until the approach road to the Holystone roundabout on the A186.

There was certainly gridlock on the roundabout, but worse was yet to come on the Holystone bypass (Holystone Way) and the mini-roundabout at the end of it.

Just near Benton Asda there are some roadworks with a set of temporary traffic lights. These seemed to be causing most of the problems because the timings are not set appropriately.

If, for example, there are 500 cars going in one direction and 50 in the other, the traffic lights need to be set accordingly, with more green light time on the busier side.

It’s not difficult to change these settings.

On one side of the lights there seemed to be hundreds of cars waiting, most with frustrated drivers, and on the other side (eastbound), no cars waiting.

Once I had passed these lights – an hour-and-three-quarters after leaving home – the roads were ok.

Surely the council should monitor the use of temporary lights.

W Morrison

Address supplied