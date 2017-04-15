LITTER: Cleaning up our streets

We would like to thank everyone who came to help us with our community litter pick.

The clean-up event was held on the path at the back of Morrisons in Monkseaton on April 1.

The litter pick, which was organised as part of the council’s Love Your Street campaign following concerns by local residents, was attended by over 30 people, including Whitley Bay 21st Scouts, staff from Morrisons and North Tyneside Council, elected mayor Norma Redfearn and local councillors.

The area is now looking much cleaner, and we would like to thank all involved for your help.

Couns Ian Grayson, Davey Drummond and Naomi Craven

Monkseaton South Ward