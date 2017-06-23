LITTER: Council not responsible

I had to read your correspondent’s letter headed ‘Alarmed by attitude’ twice as I couldn’t believe what I was reading, (News Guardian, June 15).

The council is berated for not cleaning up rubbish left by disgusting visitors. No suggestion that they should take it home with them. Does your correspondent leave her rubbish for the council to clear up?

It was brought in a bag or other container and could easily be taken home in them. Why should it be the council’s responsibility?

It is everybody’s responsibility to clean up after themselves.

Claiming that because we pay council tax it is the council’s job to do this defies belief.

Why should the council apologise?

It is the filthy visitors who should do that and take responsibility in future.

What is the world coming to?

JG Paintin

North Shields