LITTER: Large bin is required

With regard to the accumulation of rubbish in the coppice near to Sainsbury’s (News Guardian, March 30), there is an equal eyesore on the verge from Morrisons up to the roundabout at Marden Road.

I would like to suggest to the council that a large bin be placed at each site with a sign stating “Please put your rubbish here”, plus a note to advise on fines for dumping litter.

Most importantly, I ask/challenge the mayor Norma Redfearn to have a photo shoot next to one of the bins.

After all the mayor seems very keen on her photo shoots.

Gordon Connacher

Whitley Bay