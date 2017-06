Well, that was a rant about North Tyneside Council being to blame for the rubbish left at the Fish Quay and Tynemouth Long Sands by Jean McLaughlin, (News Guardian, June 15).

Whatever happened to ‘take your litter home’?

Yes, a few more bins or a bit of overtime paid, or extra staff, to try to remove the litter a bit quicker would be good, but why is this always someone else’s fault?

George Salmon

Cullercoats