LONELINESS: Friends are ready to help

I recently qualified with Age UK as a ‘befriender’ of lonely people, but I have not yet found a placement.

The reason seems to be that there are many lonely people who have recently come forward, but they are all women, who naturally want women befrienders.

Yet, I know from my experience that in North Tyneside lonely men are common enough.

Sadly, some men have not spoken a sensible word to anyone for many days. Unlike women they hold back.

So do come forward and ask for help, which is readily given.

A weekly visit from a befriender can be hugely cheering and something to look forward to.

Try it, make contact, you will not be disappointed.

Frank Evans

North Shields