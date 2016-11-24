Masses of support for cricket club’s annual fireworks display

Tynemouth Cricket Club would like to thank everyone in the community who supported the annual Grand Fireworks Display and Bonfire evening on November 5.

It was a difficult evening after heavy rain showers, but almost 8,000 adults and children passed through the gates to the cricket field. The spirit was brilliant, with the sideshows and refreshment stalls glowing invitingly before the fireworks diverted attention to the skies.

The authorities were well supported by police cadets, St John’s Ambulance, Professional Event Stewards and the club’s own volunteers. Well done to all concerned and the club look forward to welcoming you back next year.

Tynemouth Cricket Club is grateful to those who helped with pre-sales of wrist bands: Esme News Monkseaton; Station News and Priory Newsagents Tynemouth; Alan Bridge Greengrocers Cullercoats; Park Store opposite Northumberland Park and Party Capital of Norham Road. Also those who sponsored the web pages for online ordering.

A list of raffle prize winners is posted at the entrance path to the club. Contact Dom Holland dominicmatthew@gmail.com to arrange collection of prizes.

Thank you all again for the enjoyable evening and a good boost to much-needed club funds.

Don Catley

Tynemouth Cricket Club