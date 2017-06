A set of keys was lost on Saturday, May 27.

It consists of a Mazda car key, plus others on a ring. The bunch is on a leather tab with a Rock Hopper Penguin, plus a tab with 39 Forever.

They were lost maybe in Scorer Street, to the Chirton bus stop, or in Tynemouth, between the Grand Hotel and the boating lake.

If found please ring 0191 257 7493.

Name and address supplied