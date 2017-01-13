MISSION: Helping our fishermen

The North Shields Fishermen’s Mission and the Beacon Centre would like to say a big thank you to everyone who visited Santa’s Grotto over the festive period.

Thanks to your support, more than £1,000 has been raised, which will be donated to The Fishermen’s Mission.

The funds raised will help local and retired fishermen, as well as those affected by fishing tragedies and accidents in the north east.

Superintendent Peter Dade, Mission area officer for North Shields, said he was delighted to be working with the Beacon Centre as its adopted charity, and he was keen to promote the strong links already forged.

Peter Dade

North Shields Fisherman’s Mission