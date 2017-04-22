PARKING: Give and take needed

I read Jean McLaughlin’s letter on parking, (News Guardian, April 13).

It would indeed be wonderful if we didn’t need to park on pavements, but alas it is necessary so that ambulances, fire engines, bin lorries, etc, have access to our homes.

Throughout North Tyneside there are many streets with houses over 100 years old, my own was built in 1910.

Cars were at a premium then, streets were narrow and garages were a luxury.

Car ownership nowadays is such that three cars per household is not uncommon. Where are they meant to be parked? Even modern estates have narrow roads.

Give and take is necessary, and common sense is needed.

Mr P Bennison

Whitley Bay