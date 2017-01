While reading Kay Hardy’s letter (News Guardian, January 12), it was brought to my attention by one of my YMCA North Tyneside colleagues, Colin Raistrick, that we have a plaque hanging in one of our offices that commemorates those who were killed in conflicts from the Second World War to date.

The reason that this is significant is that the plaque bares the name of W.A. Cruikshanks. We thought that Ms Hardy would like to know that her uncle’s name is remembered.

Eliza Lawson

YMCA North Tyneside