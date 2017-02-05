POLITICS: Policy clear as treacle

I was furious when I read what Alan Campbell had written in his Window on Westminster column, (News Guardian, January 12).

We should remember this is someone who campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU during last year’s referendum, while his constituents voted overwhelmingly to leave.

He then voted in the House of Commons to endorse the Brexit vote and to back the Prime Minister’s timetable for exiting the EU.

There was nothing in Mr Campbell’s article, not one iota of reassurance, to show that, even now, he understands the fears of his constituents about immigration and the impact it is having on poorer communities.

During the referendum campaign, Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly said that he did not believe that Britain should seek to cut immigration, a stance completely at odds with the majority of Labour voters. And in September, Mr Corbyn angered many MPs at the party conference by mounting a forceful defence of immigration.

In the last few weeks, Mr Corbyn appeared to bow to demands from his MPs and union backers and agreed to commit Labour to supporting a policy of ‘managed migration’ after Britain leaves the EU. Unfortunately, he has not clarified Labour’s immigration policy once and for all.

On freedom of movement (immigration), he said “we’re not wedded to it, but I don’t want to be misinterpreted nor do we rule it out”.

So there you have it, Mr Corbyn’s Labour party policy on immigration is still as clear as treacle.

Alan Campbell’s stance in the referendum demonstrated how at odds he is with constituents’ concerns about immigration. He apparently hasn’t realised the extent to which mass immigration has undermined the living standards of working class households and poorer families.

Instead of representing the working class vote in the referendum, Mr Campbell went along with the affluent, metropolitan liberals who want to stay in the EU.

Jean McLaughlin

Tynemouth