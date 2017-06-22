POLLUTION: Back calls to improve air

As the votes were being counted in the local elections, the government published plans to improve air quality in the UK.

Client Earth lawyers took the government to court over the lack of detail to tackle illegal levels of air pollution in Britain.

The court ordered the government to take this public health issue seriously.

Tyne and Wear Public Transport Users Group (TWPTUG) is campaigning on behalf of people in England who die ten years early from air pollution.

One part of the answer is investment by government in public transport, walking and cycling, which will reduce the level of air pollution from cars.

North Tyneside Council, in association with TWPTUG, is holding an open public transport forum today (Thursday), from 5.45pm to 8pm, at North Shields Library.

Vicki Gilbert

Secretary, Tyne and Wear Public Transport Users Group