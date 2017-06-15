RAIN: Defences are working

During the 24 hours of June 6/7, two-and-a-half inches of rain fell.

On the morning of June 7, I took my dog for a walk to see how the Flood Alleviation Scheme between West Monkseaton and Murton was working.

I was delighted to see that it was doing exactly what it was intended to do, i.e. the ponds and drainage channels were slowing the flow of water from the fields.

I am confident that if we get a recurrence of the storm of June 28, 2012, the system would cope adequately.

Well done North Tyneside Council.

Les Taylder

West Monkseaton