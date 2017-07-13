RECYCLING: Is council doing its bit?

I’ve just received a council newsletter entitled Our North Tyneside, explaining how our waste is recycled and processed.

We, as a household, religiously clean cans, jars and bottles, separating and recycling everything we can.

So you can imagine our dismay when witnessing the collection lorry recently, where it would appear that everything we have carefully cleaned and sorted, just gets chucked into the back – no separate collection for all those items in the caddy part of the bin, just all chucked in together.

Having read this article about how we can help with all this recycling business, before I continue to spend any more time washing and sorting our rubbish, could the council tell me what it will be doing to uphold its side of the process?

As far as I can see it is a complete waste of time householders sorting anything if the waste is going to be collected in this way, presumably to be sorted at some central location. I certainly have better things to do with my time, and seeing as we are on a water meter, I’m not wasting water to wash out anything that is not being recycled properly.

Hopefully, the council will be able to enlighten us.

The Baxter household

Address supplied