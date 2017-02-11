REUNION: Still friends to locate

I am organising a reunion for pupils who attended Preston High School between 1968 and 1973, but all pupils who attended the school are welcome.

The get-together will be held on Saturday, May 20, at The Gibraltar Rock (upstairs), from 7pm.

I’m still looking for old school friends and I’ve named a few of them so if you know them, please let them know about the reunion.

They are: Susan Weir, Helen Raffo, Maureen McDine, Julia Wilkinson, Karen Sampson, Hazel Davies, Susan Wiseman, Susan Rutherford, Lesley Knott, Fiona Wilkinson, John Jewels, Irving Trench, Paul Hickey and Paul Codling.

Teachers, old and new, are very welcome too.

I need to know if you will be attending so please respond to alysonknowles@yahoo.co.uk

You can also get a post to me at www.facebook.com/groups/TynemouthGrammarTechnicalSchool/ – if you don’t have an account I’m sure someone will help you.

I look forward to seeing you there.

Alyson Knowles

North Shields