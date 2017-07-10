RNLI: A great time had by all

The sun came out and so did the crowds at Cullerocats Harbour Day.
Thank you once again to the organisers of this popular annual event. Everyone was having a great time.
Congratulations and well done.
Coun Ken Barrie
Cullercoats ward
