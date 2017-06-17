RUBBISH: Epitomises the borough

Your front page article about beach rubbish, I believe, epitomises the whole borough.

Apart from the area outside the council offices, it is a disgrace.

Sadly, it starts with the residents and it is left to the council employees to clear up the mess.

Regarding the weed elimination on the streets and pavements, no doubt the council maintenance records will show this has been done, but it looks like there has been no supervision owing to the large areas of weed growth, especially in Monkseaton.

Mr P Bennison

Monkseaton