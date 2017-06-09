RUBBISH: Streets are disgraceful

I am writing to point out, just in case anyone has not noticed, the disgraceful state of the streets in and around the estates of Whitley Bay.

How are we to succeed in bringing the lost holidaymaker back to the area if we can’t even keep the streets clean of everyday rubbish?

You go to other towns and some are spotless. Any idea how they do it? Yes, they get it sorted and get the team out more frequently.

Estates are terrible too, with Hillheads Road filthy, not to mention dog mess regularly deposited and left.

The bus stop areas after the ice rink throw-out are diabolical. Where’s the waste bins?

To top it all, after bin days who cares about the rubbish left behind? To sort that, who knows?

Howay local councillors, get your eyes out and let’s get the dirty old town cleaned up soon.

Maybe we should just adopt The Pogues’ song Dirty Old Town as our theme for the tourism link to the coast here.

Best of luck, eh.

Jim Anderson

Whitley Bay