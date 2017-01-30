SCOUTS: Grateful for bag packs

On behalf of the 6th Whitley Bay Scout group, I would like to thank Morrisons Supermarket, Hillheads, for allowing us and other groups in Whitley Bay District Scouts to hold bag packs in its store over the Christmas and New Year period.

Special thanks to all its customers for their overwhelming generosity, which has once again made this event such a tremendous success.

My thanks, too, to the organisers for their hard work, and to the children and parents who came to help.

As usual, the proceeds will be used for the benefit of beavers, cubs and scouts within the participating groups and are very much appreciated.

Julie Stafford

Treasurer 6th Whitley Bay Group