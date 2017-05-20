Sharing happy memories of the terrific Fish Quay Festivals

It was very good to read the information in Looking Back On the Fish Quay Festival Posters, on display at North Shields Library. What memories they bring back.

Readers may not realise it, but in conjunction with the Jumpin’ Hot Club, we were treated to a feast of original blues, rhythm and blues, soul, Gospel and zydeco artists.

Unfortunately, the majority of them have now passed on to the other side.

These included the great Texas guitar player Jesse ‘Guitar’ Taylor, Boo Boo Davis with his Howlin’ Wolf intonations, Percy Strother in his resplendent red suit, The Holmes Brothers with their mix of soul-Gospel, and Roscoe Chenier with his zydeco band.

There was also reggae from The Wailers, without Bob Marley, and acts as diverse as Mose Fan Fan and Somo Somo, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, etc.

It was just a terrific festival that went on for years. The people and council of North Tyneside should be so proud of their achievements. It was without doubt one of the finest festivals anywhere, and I’ve been to a few in my time.

It might be interesting if readers can tell us about their memories of the artists at the Fish Quay Festivals.

I have a copy of the brochure when Roscoe Chenier played, and it was signed by him.

Dr Keith Scoffham

Earsdon