TRAFFIC: Road block a good idea

We understand that efforts are being made to make Cullercoats Harbour Day, on Saturday, July 1, a traffic-free day.

This move would see the road above the bay being blocked off to traffic.

We would welcome this decision whole-heartedly, not least because we discovered high levels of air pollution in many parts of North Tyneside in a recent monitoring exercise.

We believe that this pollution came from nitrogen dioxide from diesel-powered cars, buses and lorries.

A traffic-free day would not only mean clean air, it would change the atmosphere as well.

It would mean that adults, and children especially, could cross the road backwards and forwards without the fear of being run over.

It’s already a special day, but this would make it extra special.

Malcolm Scott

North Tyneside Friends of the Earth