TREE: Get to roots of problem

Oh no, not another one.

Unlike the lady on the TV News, I am not referring to the recently announced general election, but to rapidly growing mini-cherry trees that are sprouting from tree roots which have invaded my front lawn. A new shoot seems to appear daily.

The source of the roots is a nearby cherry tree that is managed by North Tyneside Council.

For many years I’ve had problems with the roots. They are not giant sized, but grow near the surface, which makes lawn maintenance difficult.

In the past I have dealt with them myself, even digging up large areas of the lawn and re-seeding it. This didn’t solve things.

Last year, in the summer, I decided to contact the council.

Telephoning the council office was the easy part, speaking to the officer responsible for tree management was not. I tried several times. I left messages, but did not receive responses.

It was only after the intervention of my councillor that I finally got some action.

A council work team turned up and cut off some branches from the parent tree and assured me this would solve matters. It did not.

Following further pressure from my councillor, the team again arrived and informed me that it might be possible to poison the roots, but they couldn’t authorise this and would need to take management advice.

They did not return and it was later claimed that I had refused their help.

Since then my efforts to get council action have failed and I have been told to ‘prove the roots are from our tree’. This is apparently in line with the council’s policy which, I understand, was recently revised and adopted.

Will the mayor please get the root problem sorted out.

It would also do the council’s public relations some good if it made sure its officers responded to messages left by members of the community they are supposed to serve.

Mel Twelves

Whitley Bay