TRIBUTE: Keen to pass on pictures

Sergeant Jack Lennox was a friend of my grandfather John Cliff. They were both in Wallsend TA during the war.

On the retreat to Dunkirk in 1940, Sgt Lennox was killed trying to find his section. My grandfather often talked of Jack.

On a visit to France last year, my wife and I found Jack’s grave and left a memorial cross from my grandfather.

We took photographs of the cemetery and if any of Jack Lennox’s family are still in the area, I would be happy to send them the pictures. Contact news.guardian@jpress.co.uk

Arthur Sproat

Whitley Bay