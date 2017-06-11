VOLUNTEERS: Making a difference

The average bag of items donated to Mind’s Whitley Bay shop is worth around £30.

That £30 could support three people to take part in a group wellbeing session, or enable a pregnant woman to access support to help her understand and manage her perinatal mental health.

But bags of stock are worth nothing if we don’t have volunteers willing to clean items, sort them, create displays and assist our customers.

Our shop relies on volunteers, which is why we are asking the local community, how can you make a difference?

I am calling on readers to support Mind’s Whitley Bay shop by giving just a couple of hours, twice a week.

Volunteering is a great way to give something back to the local community, and it also provides a chance to develop new skills or build work experience. It can even support you in obtaining an NVQ.

I urge readers to pop in and find out more about how they can support us to help secure a better life for the one in four people who experience a mental health problem every year.

Susan O’Connor

The Mind Shop, Whitley Bay