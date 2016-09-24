Youth choir is calling for more members

A North Tyneside youth choir is seeking to expand its membership.

Harmony Youth Choir was formed nine years ago to cater for those children who wished to perform to the highest standard and to give them the opportunity to meet with like-minded young people, and it has become one of the leading choral groups in the north.

The choir is made up of three groups: Youth Harmony for seven to 11, Senior Harmony for 11 to 16 and a small group of older singers.

They rehearse on Thursdays in the hall at Monkseaton Middle School with the Youth group at 4.45pm, seniors at 5.45pm and older group at 6.45pm.

The choir is run by Reg Chapple who also arranges most of the choir’s music and is assisted by parents and senior choir members.,

If you are interested in joining, contact 07889066529.