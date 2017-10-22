Zombie apocalypse at North Shields college

Flesh-eating zombies are set to take over a North Shields college this half-term.

Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, in Hawkeys Lane, is holding a free interactive Zombie Apocalypse experience on October 25 for 14 to 16-year-olds, in partnership with Newcastle University.

Those attending will have to work together to survive – and prevent the zombification of the entire nation.

The creative and interactive experience has been designed to develop teamwork and test communication skills.

To book a place email lauren.robinson@stc.ac.uk or call (0191) 427 3679.

Lee Patterson, college head, said: “We have worked with Newcastle University for a number of years on this project and the feedback has always been brilliant.”

“We’re changing things a little this year.

“As well as students taking part in different tasks, from building a shelter to deciphering coded messages, they’ll need to be prepared for the unexpected and watch out for the zombies”

Clare Fearon, Outreach Officer at Newcastle University, said: “Our team is really looking forward to delivering this activity with Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College.

“They are making our interactive session even more exciting and fun for participants and we hope that everyone who attends enjoys the day and is inspired by some of the STEM subjects we cover.”

Props and actors for the event are being supplied by No Limits Paintball & Laser, who run a fully interactive zombie experience from premises in Tyneside.