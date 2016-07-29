Looking Back...at the Grange Mansion House

The Grange Mansion House and lands were acquired by James Moncaster and on his death they passed to his youngest daughter Frances.

She married Charles Atkinson in 1757 in Newcastle.

Both Charles and Frances had died by 1797 and the estate passed to their son James Moncaster Atkinson, who lived there until 1811.

The property was sold a number of times over the years.

The next owners were William and John Russell.

John died in 1883 and his brother died in the Isle of Wight in 1893.

They are both buried in St Peter’s Churchyard beside their father.

The last owner was Mr Dees, who in 1913 erected Grange Villas on the site.

