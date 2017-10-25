Bad start continues for Whitley Bay hockey men’s first team

Whitley Bay hockey club’s men suffered another defeat in their worst ever start to the Northern Premiere League, as they lost 3-1 to Manchester’s newly promoted Didsbury HC.

Didsbury led the game from the off, scoring within the first two minutes as a needless penalty corner was given away in the opening exchanges. Whitley Bay keeper Jordan Thompson was unable to stop Scott Cordon’s drag-flick into the left side of his goal.

Matt Kettley was able to level the scores on eight minutes when he deflected in his first goal for Whitley Bay since his summer move, but Didsbury restored their lead just before the half-time whistle, again from a penalty corner. Thompson was able to make the save this time however, Alex Arndt was on hand to force in the rebound.

Whitley Bay tried to fight back in the second half but rarely forced Didsbury keeper, Jonny Grey, into action, as they failed to penetrate into the Manchester side’s defence.

At the other end, Thompson was forced into action on numerous occasions as Whitley’s men turned over possession in dangerous areas throughout the pitch.

As the match drew to a close, one of these turnovers ended any chances of Whitley getting a point when Nick Lowden finished off a fine counter attack.

Whitley Bay travel to Bowdon on Saturday as they try and resurrect something from this season, a season when they surprisingly started as many people’s league favourites.

Results: Ladies’ 1sts 3 University of Leeds 1; Ladies’ 2nds 3 Newcastle University 0; Men’s 1sts 1 Didsbury Northern 3; Men’s 2nds 2 Sunderland Broom 4; Men’s 3rds 0 Norton3.