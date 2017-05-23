Alnmouth salvage pride at end of the season

Alnmouth United round-up in Northern Alliance League

Alnmouth United’s up and down season came to an end with a hectic four games in a week which proved to be their most productive spell bringing them a nine point haul to pull well away from the foot of the first division table.

A Wednesday night trip to Felling brought maximum points reward as Andy Murray’s sixtieth minute effort was enough to deservedly defeat the Magpies.

Another away trip on the following Saturday was less successful after James Woollett’s leveller for the Seasiders at Newburn against division runners-up Grainger Park seemed to have set his side up for three more points as they looked odds on to find a winner.

However, a home break-away against the run of play at the death saw them depart empty handed.

Two days later and United entertained Gosforth Bohemians where an end to end encounter went the way of the home side 3-2 after Michael Brown and Phil Bright’s quality strikes set up a two goal advantage before Mark Wright halved it as the break approached.

Shaun Toal rounded off a fine move to restore the cushion but Josh Spurling reduced it again, producing a tense finish five minutes from time with another impressive drive.

The season’s finale at home to Wallsend Boys Club after only another day’s break certainly didn’t have the feel of a match with nothing at stake as both sides gave maximum effort and after carving out the better openings and dominating possession, Alnmouth eventually sealed the points on 85 minutes when Glenn Robson found the net for a 1-0 victory.