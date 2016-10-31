AmbleTavern put eight past Cramlington Green in cup

In round two of the Alan Davison Cup Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League, Amble Tavern put eight past Cramlington Green with goals from Brad McClelland (4), Josh Hay (3) and Mathew Graham.

Ashington RAOB beat Broomhill North End Trap 6-3 with Reece Simpson (3), Lee Scott (2) and Josh Robinson their scorers. On target for North End were Darren Smith, Jonathan Graham and Max Anderson.

Bedlington Market Tavern won 4-2 at home against Ashington Town Central. Jason Wilson (2), Jonny Barrett and Brad Richardson were Bedlington’s scorers while Stephen Frater scored both for Central.

Bedlington Social Club won at Newsham Victory by the odd goal in five. Chris Coppen and Joe Betts scored for Vic, but strikes from Craig Webb (2) and Michaeal Carr sealed Social Club’s win.

Division one leaders Marden Residents stay top after a 3-1 win at Ellington Plough, who Tom Morgan on target. Chris Ridgeway (2) and Marc Hunter were Residents’ scorers.

Whitehouse Ashington lost ground on the leaders with a 4-1 defeat at High Street. Michael Simm scored for Whitehiouse while Eoin Ridley, Brandon Nadeem, Anthony Goldie and Chris Laidlaw were on target for High Street.

Bebside Inn won 4-1 at home against Ashington Sporting Club with goals from Jason Hamilton (2), David Long and Nick Bell. Robert Watt scored Sporting Club’s consolation.

Guide Post Social Club had to fight all the way to take the points at home against Ashington Station Lounge, winning 3-2 thanks to Andrew McLennan (2) and Jake Gray goals. On target for Lounge was Daniel McDonald and Paul Key.

Morpeth Conservative Club also won at home, 5-3 against North Shields Pineapple with goals from Kyle Smith (2), Dan Lewin, Nick O’Neil and Cameron Lloyd. On target for Pineapple was Jay Miller (2).

On Sunday the league has two teams in round three of the NFA Sunday Minor Cup.

Marden Residents are at Benwell Sports Bar while Broomhill North End Trap travel to Blyth South Beach Pub for a game at Broadway Field, Blyth, with a 10.30am kick-off.