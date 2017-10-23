Ashington RAOB denied in NFA Sunday Cup but Amble advance

In the NFA Sunday Cup, it was mixed fortunes for the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League’s two sides.

Amble Tavern won a bruising encounter at home against Newcastle Westfields by the odd goal in nine.

They went through to the semi-final with goals from Rob Baker (2), Jake Baker, Dan Thompson and Liam Brooks.

But Ashington RAOB went out by the odd goal in three away against Blakelaw Social. Kyle Downey scored their goal.

Round two of the George Davison Cup saw Whitehouse go down at home against Ashington Town Central 2-0 after extra time. This was always going to be close after the league game last week ended all square. Goals for Central in extra time came from Michael Todd and Scott Neal.

Bedlington FC Sunday went down at home 7-2 against the High Street. Goals for the Bedlington side came from Tommy Wilkinson and Glen Reardon. Leading the scoring for Street was Chris Laidlaw with a hat-trick, with Anthony Goldie (2), Duane Dunn and Adam Emmerson completing the scoring.

Block and Tackle reached round three of the Alan Davison Cup with a 1-0 home win against Bebside Inn. Calum Johnson scored the goal for Block and Tackle.

In the Premier Division, Blyth Town had an easy home win against Cramlington Green. They won 11-0. Leading the scoring was Rob Ridley with (5). Daniel Carr (4), Kevi Long and James Sinton completed the scoring.

East Chevington won 3-0 at home against Bedlington Social Club Utd. On target for Chevington was Luke Baston (2) and Daniel Palmer.

Marden Residents lost at home 4-2 against Earsdon Red Lion. Marden went two nil up, however, Lion came roaring back to take the points. Kevin Watler and Chris Ridgeway scored for Residents. Goals for Lion came from James Keelen (2), Michael Butcher and Matty Miley.

Ellington Plough went down at home 5-0 against Ashington Station Lounge with goals from Damien Stevens (2), Lee Messenger (2) and Jonny McGurk.

Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern came up against a rampant Newsham Victory, going down 18-0 away. David Lillico led the scoring with (7), with Curtis Miller (5), Craig Frazer (2), Chris Yellowley (2) and Shaun Robinson also on target.

North Blyth Bar went down 2-0 at home against Ashington Sporting Club with Mark Ord and David Steward on target.