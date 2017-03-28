Bay boss Nash praises side after battling win

by Julian Tyley

Whitley Bay FC correspondent

Whitley Bay manager Marc Nash was delighted with his side’s performance in their 1-0 win at Dunston on Saturday.

The Bay manager was full of praise for the team spirit and way his side performed after having keeper Tom Flynn sent off shortly before half-time.

He said: “What a great performance from the lads. They have shown everyone what can be achieved with a group of players that are together and working hard for the badge they are wearing.

“I can’t praise them enough in terms of bottle, organisation, work rate and determination.

“All those qualities were needed and they delivered with flying colours, and I’m so proud of their attitudes to get that result.

“I felt although we worked their keeper first half, who pulled off three incredible saves, we were a little sloppy sometimes and Dunston could have punished us on another day.

“We looked very dangerous on the counter and that’s where the goal came from, but only after another save from the keeper, but thankfully Alex Kempster was on hand to finish the rebound.

“Flynn’s red card near half-time was unfortunate on his part as the defence let him down by allowing one ball to put Richardson in the clear and he’s been forced into bringing down the striker.

“Fate maybe played its part now as Jack Byerley was only seconds from going in goal from the bench until Callum Patton grabbed the gloves.

“That gave us a few minutes to get through until half-time before we reorganised.

“We made a bold decision at the break to change from a back four to a back three.

“Even though down to ten men, we felt our three could handle their front two, which would give us the chance to pack the midfield and be solid.

“Dunston just couldn’t handle our disciplined approach, we worked so hard to limit their chances whilst protecting Callum in goal.

“In truth, we were still very dangerous and should easily have scored again but failed to do so, but in the end no one could deny those players a famous victory, they’ve done everyone proud.”