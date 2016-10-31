Bottom beats top in Tyneside Amateur League

Newbiggin Hall Vettic turned the Tyneside Amateur League upside down on Saturday as the bottom side inflicted a second consecutive defeat on Forest Hall YPC, who led the table at the start of the day, by a 2-0 scoreline.

Ponteland United Reserves took over top spot after a 4-1 win at North Shields Athletic Reserves. Matty Thompson netted for the hosts, but goals from a trio of Daniels – Mupungu, Brown and Troughton (2) – saw Pont rise to the summit.

Cramlington Town Reserves moved up to third place with a demolition of Killingworth YPC Cobras. John Gall (2), Kris Coppen, Dean Short, David Heppell, Jordan Lashley, Kieran Moffatt and Kieran Park all got themselves on the scoresheet.

Fifth-placed Wardley moved level on points with fourth-placed Stobswood Welfare with a 6-2 win in Northumberland. Anthony Kew celebrated a hat-trick for the visitors, with Jack Burns bagging a brace and Stobswood also put through their own net. Jake Baker and Kevin Bell netted for them at the right end.

Morpeth Town Seniors continued their good form as they claimed their fifth consecutive league win with a 2-0 verdict over Gosforth Bohemian Reserves, with Spencer Brown netting both goals.

Jesmond FC completed an unbeaten month with a 6-2 success over Monkseaton A. Daniel Sneap scored twice, with Andy Mogwo, Hugh Hodson, Salem Sinawi and Patrick Bibby completing their tally. David Robinson and Sean Allan countered for Monkseaton.

West Jesmond claimed a 6-0 success over Heaton Stannington B, with star man Myles Ferraro netting four times. Kester Young and Tim Clasper were also on the scoresheet.

Newbiggin Hall won 5-2 at Newcastle Medicals, despite goals from Liam Walton and David Macmillen. Shaun Winter and Gary Winter were amongst the goals for Newbiggin Hall.