Chemfica open Tyneside Amateur League season by scoring ten

Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs got their Tyneside Amateur League campaign off to a flying start with a 10-1 success at Newbiggin Hall Vettic.

Chemfica have returned to their roots this season, but it was Luke Robertson who put Vettic ahead midway through the first half. Chris Lockerbie headed home an equaliser before Sam Clark put them ahead. Clark added a further three strikes after the interval, with Jamie Anderson coming off the bench to score twice and create a further four strikes – Steve Collins, Martin Edmond and Sean Obuseng completing their tally and making them the early table-toppers.

Reigning champions Ponteland United Reserves got off to a winning start with a 5-1 victory over Killingworth YPC Cobras. Reece Calvert netted for Cobras, but a brace from Daniel Brown along with additional counters from Joseph Billham, Sean McDonald and Matthew Miley earned Pont the points.

Also off to a winning start were Jesmond FC, who triumphed by the same 5-1 scoreline against Newcastle Medicals. Alex Cole netted twice for Jesmond, one of which was a spectacular 25-yard curler into the top left corner. Iulian Petrache also bagged a brace and Louis Tiplady completed their scoring. Yedi Berhi distinguished himself with a stunning volley in reply for Medicals.

The other game to be played saw Wideopen and District A get their time in the league off to a thrilling start as they shared eight goals with last season’s Tyneside Amateur Challenge Shield winners Morpeth Town Seniors. Josh Charlton-Pyle scored twice for Wideopen, with their other goals netted by Grant Merrifield and Daniel Mupungu. Luc Coiffait celebrated a double for Morpeth, with Nick O’Neill and Robbie Wilkinson earning them their point.