Churchill team has unforgettable season

The Year 7 Boys football team at Churchill Community College in Wallsend have had an unforgettable season.

The boys won multiple honours that include winners of the North Tyneside League where they finished the season unbeaten and winners of the League Cup.

A selection of the squad represented the College as a five a side team and finished the season as North Tyneside, Northumberland and North East Champions.

Arguably more impressive was that the boys travelled to Birmingham to compete in the English Schools National Finals and finished in third place overall which was a fantastic achievement.

The boys competed against much larger schools with multiple academy players from places such as Hull, Manchester, London, Bristol and the Isle of Wight but did themselves and the College proud!