Clinical Cramlington finishing beats Cullercoats U15 Girls

Cullercoats U15 Girls suffered a home defeat at the hands of league leaders Cramlington at the weekend.

Cramlington went ahead with a route one goal and they extended the lead with a well taken goal midway through the half.

Cullercoats hit back with a superb individual goal from the in-form Mia Wallace.

In the second half the visitors restored their two-goal advantage, but Cullercoats’ heads never dropped and Wallace grabbed her second with another great strike.

But Cramlington again responded, and when Lauren Dack was upended in the box but Saffy Hogarth failed to convert the penalty, the visitors added a fifth.

Cullercoats’ player of the match was Wallace.