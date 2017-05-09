County FA and Celtic conclude ground talks

Northumberland County FA can confirm that negotiations between the Association and West Allotment Celtic Football Club regarding usage of its Whitley Park facility have reached an amicable conclusion.

Whilst West Allotment Celtic will not be playing their home fixtures at Whitley Park next season, the County FA will be assisting the football club’s transition to a new venue by offering stadia improvement funding support and advice.

John Ackerley, Northumberland FA Chief Executive Officer, said: “Negotiations were initially opened over an increase in rent fees as we discovered, through considerable market research, that our Whitley Park facility was not reaching its financial potential, and as a result, that we were sacrificing funds which could be used to develop the game in other areas.

“Although we’re disappointed that an agreement couldn’t be made to keep the football club at Whitley Park, we’re hopeful that we can offer the guidance needed for their changeover to be a success.”