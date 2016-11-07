Cramlington a point off top after putting 14 past Killingworth

Cramlington Town Reserves are now just a point off the top of the Tyneside Amateur League after a 14-0 win over Killingworth YPC Cobras.

Martin Humble scored five times, with Jordan Lashley netting a hat trick. David Heppell and Brent Aisbitt bagged braces, with John Gall and Richard Stobbart completing the rout.

Jesmond FC moved up to fourth place with a 6-1 win over North Shields Athletic Reserves. Daniel Sneap, Tom Clark, Nick Scott, Jamie Tulip and Patrick Bibby (2) were on target for Jesmond, with Michael Stephenson scoring for Shields.

In the NFA Minor Cup, West Jesmond’s run continues after another impressive scalp was claimed at Wallsend Labour Club. Kester Young, Myles Ferraro and Jack Higson netted as they triumphed 3-2 to move into the last sixteen.

Joining them in the next round are Stobswood Welfare who beat Highfields United Berwick 7-5 after extra time. Jake Baker celebrated a hat-trick, with Kevin Bell, Sean Anderson, David Curtis and Stefan Townsley completing their tally.

The league’s other confirmed representatives in the fourth round are Newbiggin Hall, who triumphed 4-2 at Gosforth Bohemians. Shaun Young scored twice, with Shaun Cheetham and Nathan Lowdon ensuring their safe passage.

Ponteland United Reserves put up a brave fight at high-flying Killingworth YPC, bowing out 3-0, whilst Forest Hall YPC and Newbiggin Hall Vettic both also bowed out against higher ranked opposition in Hazlerigg Victory and Forest Hall respectively, and Newcastle Medicals went out at New York, with Monkseaton ‘A’ beaten by Seghill.

Heaton Stannington B’s tie at Shilbottle Colliery Welfare was postponed, as was the league tie between Morpeth Town Seniors and Wardley.