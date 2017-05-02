Cramlington fail to extend league lead

Cramlington Town Reserves missed out on the chance to extend their lead to three points at the top of the Tyneside Amateur League table as they were held 2-2 at Gosforth Bohemian Reserves, writes Paul Mosely.

Nick Chance and Mark Turnbull scored for the hosts, with Jason Riches and Jordan Lashley replying for Cramlington, who could lose top spot when Ponteland United Reserves play their game in hand on Wednesday, before the sides meet next Saturday at Cramlington Sporting Club in the decisive final game of the season (2pm).

Killingworth YPC Cobras are ending the season in better form, picking up their second win in three matches by beating Newcastle Medicals by the odd goal in seven. Dan Medlen celebrated a hat trick for Killingworth with Scott Pratt also registering. Liam Walton bagged a brace for Medics who also benefited from an own goal.

Morpeth Town Seniors won by the same scoreline against Monkseaton A despite a hat trick from Jonny Storey. Ash McAlpine scored twice for Morpeth with Michael Carr and Simon Farrier also on target.

North Shields Athletic Reserves saw off Newbiggin Hall Vettic, with their goals scored by Harry Johnson (3), James Auchterlonie (3), Daniel Haggerston (2), Jordan Sawyers (2), Matthew Thompson and Nicholas Bramwell.

Jesmond FC and Newbiggin Hall shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw despite the visitors being reduced to nine men. Andy Mogwo celebrated a pair of goals the the hosts, with Jordan Williams and Paul Burr scoring for Newbiggin Hall.

Forest Hall YPC moved up to fourth in the table after a 5-3 win at West Jesmond, who netted courtesy of Gary Wilkinson, Stuart Davidson and Kester Young, whilst Steve Spence’s goal earned Heaton Stannington B a 1-1 draw with Stobswood Welfare.

The League are inviting applications from new clubs for next season, and are also on the lookout for new Management Committee members, particularly anyone looking to take on the role of League Secretary. Anyone interested should contact Neville Cowey at ancowey1@gmail.com.