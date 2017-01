Cullercoats FC U13s secured a 4-1 against Hexham at the weekend despite having only 11 players in their squad.

Cullercoats took the lead only to be pegged back by the interval.

In the second half the Hexham keeper was outstanding and saved a number of shots.

But the game turned Cullercoats’ way when an effort managed to get under the keeper’s dive to make it 2-1.

And although Hexham never gave up, Cullercoats added two more goals to complete a good win.