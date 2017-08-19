Cullercoats FC U18s in partnership deal with The Boatyard cafe

Cullercoats FC Under-18s have secured a two-year sponsorship deal.

The Boatyard café logo is now emblazoned on the shirt and at the home pitch.

The kit launch was held at The Boatyard with the team all enjoying burgers and milkshakes on the house in an evening designed to encourage team bonding and celebrate the partnership.

Coach Craig Williamson said he has high hopes for the season ahead and the team has already showed their class by beating the senior team 5-0 in a friendly.

Tom Heslington, The Boatyard owner and chef, said: “We’re really proud to be sponsoring the team. It’s really important to us to be active in the community and we hope that this is the start of a long-term partnership with the club.

“The deal fits in with the ethos of The Boatyard as we are community focused, sourcing our produce as locally as we can and supporting other independent businesses, and we’ve recently been involved with Cullercoats Harbour Day, Whitley Bay Film Festival and Iron in the Soul Festival.

“We look forward to supporting the lads throughout the upcoming season and beyond, and we’ll see them back in The Boatyard for an end of season party, hopefully with a trophy celebration too.”

The Boatyard is located on Cullercoats seafront and is open daily from 8.45am to 5pm.