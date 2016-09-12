Cullercoats Seniors Win Cup Thriller

Cullercoats FC seniors were in action at home to Gateshead Rutherford in the Northern Alliance League Cup.

The game was an end to end encounter from the start, but Gateshead proved the more clinical, taking the lead after nine minutes and adding a second a minute later to make it 2-0.

Cullercoats battled back and reduced the deficit on 20 minutes with a goal from the head of striker, Alex Benjamin.

They then went on to equalise on 28 minutes with a goal from Carl Paterson to make it 2-2 at the break.

In the second half both teams had their chances, but neither side were able to put their chances away.

However, it was Cullercoats who finally made the decisive breakthrough on 88 minutes, when Alex Benjamin managed to slot the winner home with a strong header from a right wing cross to grab a late victory as extra time loomed.

Cullercoats Girls Win First Derby

Cullercoats Under 15’s Girls kicked off their season with a very competitive opener against neighbours, Whitley Bay, at Links Avenue.

The visitors started the brighter of the two teams and kept Cullercoats pinned in their own third, before making the breakthrough five minutes from the end of the first half.

They pounced on a loose ball and the Whitley Bay striker calmly hit a first time shot over the home keeper to make it 1-0 at the break.

Half time couldn’t come soon enough for Cullercoats, but a revitalised home team started the second half brightly.

Kennedy Baxter was sent clean through by Chloe Mckenzie, but her shot went agonisingly wide.

The tides were turning in Cullercoats favour and Saffy Hogarth made it 1-1 when she coolly finished from a Mia Wallace long throw.

Cullercoats were on the front foot and went in front when Mia Wallace cross-come-shot eluded the away keeper to make it 2-1 to the home side.

Whitley Bay never looked out of it and were unfortunate not to equalise when the Whitley striker had just the keeper to beat in the final minutes.

But her shot cruelly hit one post and then the opposite post and, as the ball lay inches off the goal line, it was Cullercoats defender Lauren Dack who was first to react and cleared her lines.

Player of the match’ went to Cullercoats defender Courtney Sheriff, who was outstanding throughout. A throughly entertaining game by both teams.

Cullercoats Under 17’s Hit Five

The Under 17’s travelled to Newbiggin Hall FC in league action. A hat-trick from Sam Allonby helped them to a 5-3 away win.

Newbiggin Hall scored the opener on 10 minutes, before Allonby slotted in the equaliser on 30 minutes after a great through ball from James Bromham to make it 1-1 at the break.

Just a minute into the second half, Alex Mutch converted a great cross by Marcus Holmes, before Holmes slotted in a penalty just 60 seconds later to extend the lead and Cullercoats added a fourth to make it 4-1.

The home side then rallied and pulled two goals back to make it 4-3 with ten minutes remaining. However, Allonby completed his hat-trick by rounding the keeper on 83 minutes to make it 5-3 at the final whistle.