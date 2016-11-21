Cullercoats U15 Girls score nine in away win

Cullercoats U15 Girls travelled to Cramlington on Saturday and put nine goals past the home side.

Cramlington held their own for the opening exchanges until Kennedi Baxter opened the scoring with a cool finish.

Mia Wallace doubled the advantage on 22 minutes as the visitors started to dominate.

The Cramlington keeper was kept busy throughout the first period as Cullercoats failed to convert their chances, but went in 2-0 up at the break.

In the second half Cullercoats’ relentless pressure paid off as Chloe McKenzie made it 3-0 with a great strike into the top corner.

A Cramlington defender was deemed to have handled inside the area and Beth Waterson made no mistake from the spot to make it 4-0.

Cullercoats grew in stature as the game went on and a brace from the in-form Holly Chatterton, followed by two from Saffy Hogarth extended the lead 8-0.

McKenzie was unlucky to have a good goal ruled out before Wallace wrapped it up for Cullercoats to make it 9-0.

Cullercoats’ player of the match award went to Courtney Sheriff, who was superb throughout.