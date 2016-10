Cullercoats U17s produced a lackluster first half at Corbridge and trailed 3-0 at the interval.

This despite having some good possession as they were caught napping from three counter attacks on 24, 35, 44 minutes.

Cullercoats came out fighting in the second half but fell further behind on 65 minutes after a wicked deflection.

David Shipley scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot on 75 minutes after a foul on Dan Morton.