Departed North Shields manager Graham Fenton says he is “privileged” with his new role with South Shields

Departed North Shields manager Graham Fenton says he is “privileged” with his new position with South Shields – and is determined to bring success to the town.

In an eventful week, Fenton was appointed as joint manager alongside Lee Picton after the surprise sacking of former boss Jon King last weekend.

Fenton had led North Shields to FA Vase glory last year, as well as guiding them to the top of the Northern League Division One table.

He said he jumped at the chance of crossing the Tyne to be part of the Mariners’ ambitious plans to move up through the divisions – and maybe one day even get into the Football League.

He said: “Once I spoke to Lee on Sunday about it, it was something that appealed to me.

“When you see what’s happening at the club over the last couple of months, and the playing staff that’s coming in from higher level, and the ambition of the club, it’s really exciting.

“I’m privileged to be asked to be part of it.”

The football club has been transformed, both on and off the pitch, since businessman Geoff Thompson took over as chairman.

On the pitch, the team won the Division Two title and have made a strong start to the new campaign.

The fans have flocked to the new-look Mariners Park, with more than 1,400 there on Saturday to watch Shields play Whitley Bay.

Fenton added: “I had to think about it as I’d had a great time at North Shields, but I decided relatively quickly that it was something I wanted.”